How local restaurants, grocery stores are dealing with increase in meat prices

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - If you go to your favorite local restaurant or deli and see that certain meats have been taken off the menu, there is a reason why.

Whether its due to supply chain issues or the cost of fuel, many restaurants and grocery stores are experiencing an increase in price for certain meats like turkey, ham or bologna.

To combat the hike in prices, Heritage Kitchen in Whitesburg has removed many of its menu items that include turkey or ham.

“It’s even more than turkey and ham that’s going up so much - everything has gone up to a point that at times it almost seems unsustainable,” said Brad Shepherd, owner and manager of Heritage Kitchen. “So, we were really looking at ways [to] eliminate some costs and where else can we reapply those costs.”

Shepherd said they have been able to substitute some of the turkey dishes with chicken.

As for Hyden Grocery owner Tim Couch, he said he has had a similar experience.

“With the menu items on the deli, because of the price increase on the product that we’re buying for the pizzas and the deli, its went up a dollar each item,” said Couch.

Shepherd added that with the price increase of certain foods, restaurant owners have to do what they can.

Whether this issue means making adjustments or closing their doors, Shepherd said closing down is not an option for them.

Couch said the price hike is a vicious cycle that he believes isn’t going to end any time soon.

