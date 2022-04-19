Advertisement

Coroner identifies human remains from weekend house fire

(WVVA NEWS)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Coroner’s Office was called to a house fire at 11:20 Saturday night in the Krypton Community.

When officials were able to get inside the home, they found human remains.

The remains were taken to Frankfort for an autopsy and later identified as Christopher Colwell, 40, of Perry County.

Toxicology and autopsy reports are pending, but a preliminary diagnosis from the medical examiner’s office said foul play is not suspected.

