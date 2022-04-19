Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Officers rescue mother, children from burning apartment building

A mother and her two toddlers were rescued after their apartment building caught fire. (SOURCE: INDIANAPOLIS METRO POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Dramatic video captured officers in Indiana rescuing a mother and her two toddlers from an apartment fire.

The rescue happened in the early hours of April 11.

A mother was trapped on the second floor along with her 2-year-old and 3-year-old.

Three officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department rushed to the back of the building, where the mother dropped her children down to the officers.

She jumped down after them.

Authorities say the flames started when a candle was knocked over by a resident, setting a blanket on fire.

One person was slightly injured, with 20 people in the apartment complex being displaced.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students return to J.D. Adams Middle School after Monday morning evacuation
Generic car crash
Multiple-car crash on KY 114 in Middle Creek
A man has barricaded himself inside a home in the Olive Hill area of Carter County, Kentucky.
Kentucky State Police responds to barricade situation
Ellis Hunter
Nearly one pound of meth found in Floyd County raid
The Markwell's home in Powell County was left exposed to the rain Wednesday night after strong...
‘It sounded like the house was going to blow apart:’ Eastern Kentucky family cleaning up after strong storms dealt severe damage

Latest News

Police rescued a mother and her children from a burning apartment building.
VIDEO: Indiana officers rescue mother, children from burning apartment building
Wise County deputy pulls woman from burning building
Dozens of bodies have been recovered in Borodianka, Ukraine, after apartment complexes and...
Zelenskky: Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine has begun
Congressman Hal Rogers (R-KY) presents Tim Robinson with the 2022 Beacon of Hope Award at the...
ARC President/CEO receives Beacon of Hope Award