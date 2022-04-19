Advertisement

Care Cottage hosts open house, recognizes Child Abuse Awareness & Prevention Month

By Dakota Makres
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Care Cottage in Hazard hosted an open house Tuesday morning.

It runs from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The executive director said they wanted to host the open house because April is Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month. The organization serves eight counties in the Kentucky River Region.

Any child who has been sexually abused, human trafficked or physically abused can get help from the organization.

“Brings awareness to the fact that we do have child sexual abuse, we do have physical abuse, there is, you know, human trafficking,” said Care Cottage Executive Director Pamela Carey. “Our numbers we recently ran since prior to COVID neglect is up 650%.”

The organization offers free Darkness to Light training to teach the community how to recognize child sexual abuse.

For more information click here.

