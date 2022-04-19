Breezy and cooler day ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a little bit of overnight mess, the sunshine returns today, but it will feel colder than the air temperature at times.

Today and Tonight

We will start off the day in the 30s across the region. Some locations even had a little snow mix in with the rain overnight. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds early and then all sunshine later. Unfortunately, the sunshine will not be enough to push us much past the low to mid-50s. West northwest winds could gust up to 20mph or better at times, making it feel chilly.

Tonight, I think it’s going to be a tale of two skies. Several of our far southwestern counties are under a Frost Advisory overnight, but I think parts of the region will see partly cloudy skies while others will stay mostly clear for longer. I think we all end up with clouds by daylight on Wednesday. Lows will range from the upper 20s and low to mid-30s to near 40 in some locations, depending on your cloud cover.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and clouds, with more clouds the later into the day we get. Some warm winds will push us toward the 70-degree mark though. The cloudy skies will linger into Wednesday night and I can’t rule out a stray rain chance late. Lows will drop into the mid-50s.

Scattered showers will drift through during the daytime hours on Thursday for day 1 of Hillbilly Days in Pikeville. While I don’t think it will be an all-day wash-out rain, keep the umbrellas handy, just in case. We should reach the 70-degree mark or maybe a touch better on Thursday.

Friday, the sunshine is back! It will carry us into the weekend too! The good news for my warmer weather fans? Highs will be in the 80s all three days!

Right now, it appears our next best chances for rain after Thursday come early next week.

Stay tuned!

