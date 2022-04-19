Brady Dingess signs with Morehead State

INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - Just a day after committing to the Eagles, Brady Dingess made it official.

The star Martin County guard signed his letter of intent to play at Morehead State on Tuesday afternoon.

“It actually came about like last week,” Dingess said. “I talked to the coaching staff and went for a visit yesterday. Really liked it and it’s close to home, so....It feels great. It’s something I’ve been dreaming about since I was two years old when I first started playing basketball so to have this opportunity is definitely a blessing.”

Dingess was among the scoring leaders in the Commonwealth with 26.4 points per game. He also earned 15th Region Player of the Year honors. He is the first Division I recruit from Martin County since Trey James signed with Iona in 2020.

