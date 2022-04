HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday’s ARH Mountain Student was Tomie Lynn Allen.

Tomie is a senior at Pike County Central and has a 3.7 GPA.

Tomie is a two-year member of the Student Council, she was nominated for Homecoming court the past two years, and she was nominated for Varsity Court.

Congratulations, Tomie!

