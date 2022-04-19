ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Emily Grace Tackett

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday’s ARH Mountain Student Achiever was Emily Grace Tackett.

Emily is a senior at Pikeville High School and has a 3.9 GPA.

Emily placed first in the Fiber Arts Division 2 at the Beta Club State Competition, leads a school food drive to help those in the community and serves as the secretary for the Pep Club.

Congratulations, Emily!

