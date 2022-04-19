Advertisement

ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Emily Grace Tackett

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday’s ARH Mountain Student Achiever was Emily Grace Tackett.

Emily is a senior at Pikeville High School and has a 3.9 GPA.

Emily placed first in the Fiber Arts Division 2 at the Beta Club State Competition, leads a school food drive to help those in the community and serves as the secretary for the Pep Club.

Congratulations, Emily!

