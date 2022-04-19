Appalachian Wireless to shut down 3G networks

(WYMT) - Appalachian Wireless announced it would be shutting down its 3G networks by the end of 2022.

“Mobile phone technology is constantly evolving. Due to these changes, you may need to update your cellular devices to avoid losing service at the end of 2022,” said a statement on the Appalachian Wireless Website.

The website also states devices that are more than six years old will likely need to be updated to avoid being disconnected.

For more information on what devices could be affected, you can check here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.