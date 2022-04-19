Advertisement

Americans are going to church less, poll finds

A recent poll found U.S. church membership has fallen below the majority for the first time.
A recent poll found U.S. church membership has fallen below the majority for the first time.(StockSnap from Pixabay via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Americans’ church membership is at its lowest numbers in years.

According to a recent poll from Gallup, memberships to houses of worship continued to decline last year and dropped below 50% for the first time in Gallup’s eight-decade trend.

In 2020, 47% of Americans said they belonged to a church, synagogue or mosque, down from 50% in 2018 and 70% in 1999.

Researchers with Gallup said U.S. church membership was 73% when they first measured such numbers in 1937. Church membership remained near 70% for the next six decades, before beginning a steady decline around the turn of the 21st century.

Gallup reports the decline in church membership is primarily a function of the increasing number of Americans who express no religious preference.

Over the past two decades, the percentage of Americans who do not identify with any religion has grown from 8% in 1998-2000 to 13% in 2008-2010 and 21% over the past three years.

Gallup also reported it found declines in church membership when it comes to the younger generations but less of a drop among Republicans, as well as married adults and college graduates.

Church membership was found to be the highest among those groups, people who live in the South and Black adults.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic car crash
Multiple-car crash on KY 114 in Middle Creek
KSP troopers say a man believed to be barricaded in a building in Olive Hill appears to have...
Kentucky State Police searching for suspect after barricade situation
Students return to J.D. Adams Middle School after Monday morning evacuation
(Credit: Appalachian Wireless)
Appalachian Wireless to shut down 3G networks
The Markwell's home in Powell County was left exposed to the rain Wednesday night after strong...
‘It sounded like the house was going to blow apart:’ Eastern Kentucky family cleaning up after strong storms dealt severe damage

Latest News

The company’s customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March period,...
Netflix shares drop 26% after it loses 200K subscribers
An Arizona man who federal prosecutors said supplied counterfeit oxycodone pills that led to...
Mac Miller: Man sentenced to nearly 11 years in federal prison in rapper’s overdose death
Locals should call the Paintsville City Hall and schedule a time for pick-up.
Johnson County town hosts spring clean-up week with free trash pick-up
Actor Johnny Depp testifies during a hearing at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp on stand: Ex-wife Heard’s allegations ‘heinous’
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Expert: Officer pressed gun to Patrick Lyoya’s head then fired