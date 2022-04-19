Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for Georgia infant

A'hmaud Griffin, left, is believed to have been abducted by Travis Diquail Griffin.
A'hmaud Griffin, left, is believed to have been abducted by Travis Diquail Griffin.(Waynesboro Police Department)
By Mariya Murrow and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - A search for a 3 or 4-month-old boy is underway after authorities issued an Amber Alert, known as Levi’s Call in Georgia, early Tuesday morning.

A’hmaud Griffin was allegedly abducted by 27-year-old Travis Diquail Griffin Monday from a residence in Waynesboro. The infant is believed to be in extreme danger.

The suspect, Travis Diquail Griffin, is described as being 5-foot-7-inches tall and weighing around 137 pounds. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with a money sign on it and black pants. He has long dreadlocks.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of A’hmaud, dial 911, call Waynesboro Police Department at 706-554-2133 or provide information to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation tip line at 1-800-597-TIPS and/or the SeeSend app.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students return to J.D. Adams Middle School after Monday morning evacuation
Generic car crash
Multiple-car crash on KY 114 in Middle Creek
KSP troopers say a man believed to be barricaded in a building in Olive Hill appears to have...
Kentucky State Police searching for suspect after barricade situation
The Markwell's home in Powell County was left exposed to the rain Wednesday night after strong...
‘It sounded like the house was going to blow apart:’ Eastern Kentucky family cleaning up after strong storms dealt severe damage
Ellis Hunter
Nearly one pound of meth found in Floyd County raid

Latest News

Moderna said people given that beta-original vaccine combination produced more antibodies...
Moderna announces step toward updating COVID shots for fall
WYMT Partly Cloudy
Breezy and cooler day ahead
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner is shown during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's...
Griner’s ordeal in Russia weighs on minds of teammates
Health officials say they have detected more cases of a mysterious liver disease in children...
Puzzling outbreak of liver disease in kids spreads to EU, US