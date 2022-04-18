Advertisement

Wise County deputy pulls woman from burning building

(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPALACHIA, Va. (WYMT) - A deputy with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office is being credited with saving a woman from an apartment fire Monday morning.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Wise County Deputy Nathaniel Baker responded to a disturbance call just before 6:30 Monday morning at the Inman Village Apartments in Appalachia, Virginia.

When he arrived, he noticed smoke coming from under the door of one of the apartments. Deputy Baker tried to wake the people in the apartment but did not receive an answer.

At that point, Deputy Baker forced his way into the apartment, finding smoke and flames. He found a woman in the living room and was able to remove her from the apartment.

Firefighters from the Appalachia Fire Department were able to extinguish the fire and provide medical attention to the woman.

The cause of the fire has not been revealed at this time.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students return to J.D. Adams Middle School after Monday morning evacuation
Generic car crash
Multiple-car crash on KY 114 in Middle Creek
A man has barricaded himself inside a home in the Olive Hill area of Carter County, Kentucky.
Kentucky State Police responds to barricade situation
Ellis Hunter
Nearly one pound of meth found in Floyd County raid
The Markwell's home in Powell County was left exposed to the rain Wednesday night after strong...
‘It sounded like the house was going to blow apart:’ Eastern Kentucky family cleaning up after strong storms dealt severe damage

Latest News

Congressman Hal Rogers (R-KY) presents Tim Robinson with the 2022 Beacon of Hope Award at the...
ARC President/CEO receives Beacon of Hope Award
Sen. Mitch McConnell said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to take over Ukraine have...
McConnell: Putin’s ‘desire for conquest’ has backfired
White House Easter Egg Roll returns for 2022 with an egg-ucational theme
Groups helping with long-term recovery needs in western Ky. counties hit by tornadoes
WATCH | Groups helping with long-term recovery needs in western Ky. counties hit by tornadoes