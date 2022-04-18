Wise County deputy pulls woman from burning building

APPALACHIA, Va. (WYMT) - A deputy with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office is being credited with saving a woman from an apartment fire Monday morning.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Wise County Deputy Nathaniel Baker responded to a disturbance call just before 6:30 Monday morning at the Inman Village Apartments in Appalachia, Virginia.

When he arrived, he noticed smoke coming from under the door of one of the apartments. Deputy Baker tried to wake the people in the apartment but did not receive an answer.

At that point, Deputy Baker forced his way into the apartment, finding smoke and flames. He found a woman in the living room and was able to remove her from the apartment.

Firefighters from the Appalachia Fire Department were able to extinguish the fire and provide medical attention to the woman.

The cause of the fire has not been revealed at this time.

