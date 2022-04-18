UK, Laurel County great Lisa Collins dies at 59
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the great mountain basketball players of all-time has died.
Lisa Collins, who led Laurel County to unparalleled success in the late 1970s, has passed away at the age of 59.
After leading the Cardinals to three straight Sweet 16 titles between 1977 and 1979, Collins won 1980 Kentucky Miss Basketball and played for UK.
In Lexington, Collins started all four seasons and helped the Wildcats to an SEC Tournament title in 1982 and two trips to the NCAA Tournament. She scored 952 points as a senior.
