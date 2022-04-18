UK, Laurel County great Lisa Collins dies at 59

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the great mountain basketball players of all-time has died.

Lisa Collins, who led Laurel County to unparalleled success in the late 1970s, has passed away at the age of 59.

Condolences to the family, friends & teammates of Lisa Collins, letter winner from 1981-84.



Lisa helped UK to a four-year record of 87-32, the 1982 SEC Tournament championship and two trips to the NCAA Tournament. A team captain as a senior, she scored 952 points at UK.



RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sRaWTTKmqR — Kentucky WBB (@KentuckyWBB) April 18, 2022

After leading the Cardinals to three straight Sweet 16 titles between 1977 and 1979, Collins won 1980 Kentucky Miss Basketball and played for UK.

In Lexington, Collins started all four seasons and helped the Wildcats to an SEC Tournament title in 1982 and two trips to the NCAA Tournament. She scored 952 points as a senior.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.