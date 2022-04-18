Advertisement

UK, Laurel County great Lisa Collins dies at 59

Lisa Collins led Kentucky to two NCAA Tournament appearances and an SEC Tournament championship.
Lisa Collins led Kentucky to two NCAA Tournament appearances and an SEC Tournament championship.(Photo: UK Athletics)
By John Lowe
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the great mountain basketball players of all-time has died.

Lisa Collins, who led Laurel County to unparalleled success in the late 1970s, has passed away at the age of 59.

After leading the Cardinals to three straight Sweet 16 titles between 1977 and 1979, Collins won 1980 Kentucky Miss Basketball and played for UK.

In Lexington, Collins started all four seasons and helped the Wildcats to an SEC Tournament title in 1982 and two trips to the NCAA Tournament. She scored 952 points as a senior.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students return to J.D. Adams Middle School after Monday morning evacuation
Ellis Hunter
Nearly one pound of meth found in Floyd County raid
Deputies say they responded when a body was found in Omar, W.Va. Friday morning.
Woman’s body found in the region
The Markwell's home in Powell County was left exposed to the rain Wednesday night after strong...
‘It sounded like the house was going to blow apart:’ Eastern Kentucky family cleaning up after strong storms dealt severe damage
New bill about Fentanyl traffickers becomes law

Latest News

CJ Fredrick
CJ Fredrick will return to Kentucky basketball
Hazard wins 14th Region All "A" baseball title
Hazard, Knott Central win 14th Region All “A” titles
Kentucky’s defensive back Kelvin Joseph (1) celebrates a touch down, during the second quarter...
Lawyer says former UK corner was in vehicle with murder suspect but didn’t shoot
KHSAA Baseball and Softball
High School Scoreboard - April 14, 2022