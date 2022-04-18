Suspect caught on camera without mask before armed robbery, police say

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re getting a new look at a Powell County armed robbery suspect.

Stanton police shared this picture:

Police say this man robbed the Stanton Shell Mart around 2:30 Friday morning and then ran off. (Stanton Police Dept.)

They say the man robbed the Stanton Shell Mart around 2:30 Friday morning and then ran off.

Police also posted surveillance video from the shell mart on Facebook. They say the man was at the store, without a mask, before the robbery.

If you recognize the person, call Stanton police.

🚨Robbery Investigation Update (Video attached)🚨 We posted some preliminary images yesterday related to an armed robbery... Posted by City Of Stanton Police Department on Saturday, April 16, 2022

