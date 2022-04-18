Suspect caught on camera without mask before armed robbery, police say
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re getting a new look at a Powell County armed robbery suspect.
Stanton police shared this picture:
They say the man robbed the Stanton Shell Mart around 2:30 Friday morning and then ran off.
Police also posted surveillance video from the shell mart on Facebook. They say the man was at the store, without a mask, before the robbery.
If you recognize the person, call Stanton police.
