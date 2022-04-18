Students evacuated from J.D. Adams Middle School after smoke in hallway

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, officials with the J.D. Adams Middle School posted on Facebook saying all students were evacuated as a precautionary measure after smoke was seen in a hallway.

They said all students were safe and supervised.

Police were on the scene to investigate the situation and, once the building is determined to be safe, students will be taken back to their classrooms.

We will update this story when we have more information.

