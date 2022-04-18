Advertisement

Students evacuated from J.D. Adams Middle School after smoke in hallway

(wcax)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, officials with the J.D. Adams Middle School posted on Facebook saying all students were evacuated as a precautionary measure after smoke was seen in a hallway.

They said all students were safe and supervised.

Police were on the scene to investigate the situation and, once the building is determined to be safe, students will be taken back to their classrooms.

We will update this story when we have more information.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say they responded when a body was found in Omar, W.Va. Friday morning.
Woman’s body found in the region
New bill about Fentanyl traffickers becomes law
According to dispatch, Ceredo and Kenova Fire Departments are on scene.
Crews responding to fire at abandoned golf course
Credit: Pixabay
WATCH: He Is Risen: A Community Easter Service
Ellis Hunter
Nearly one pound of meth found in Floyd County raid

Latest News

Clay County
Clay County to get more than $30 million for road, infrastructure projects
Deadline approaching to vote in 2022 primary election
WYMT Regular Rain
Soggy start to the new week, rain heavy at times
The Markwell's home in Powell County was left exposed to the rain Wednesday night after strong...
‘It sounded like the house was going to blow apart:’ Eastern Kentucky family cleaning up after strong storms dealt severe damage