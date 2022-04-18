Soggy start to the new week, rain heavy at times

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The umbrella is going to be your best friend today, so keep it handy. Jackets will also probably be needed for most of the day.

Today and Tonight

Most of you will wake up to temperatures in the 40s and soggy conditions. If it is not pouring where you live when you get up, count yourself lucky. Temperatures will struggle to climb this afternoon due to off-and-on rain for much of today. I’m going for low 50s for a high, but most models are keeping us in the upper 40s, so we’ll see how it goes. It could be a bit on the breezy side at times this afternoon with winds shifting from the south to the west gusting up to 15mph or better.

Tonight, the rain chances should wrap up early and skies look to clear out. We should drop into the mid-30s for lows in most areas.

Extended Forecast

The breezy conditions will continue on Tuesday, but at least the sunshine is back, albeit mixed with some clouds. Highs will be a little warmer, thanks to the sunshine and should top out in the mid to upper 50s for most. Clear skies will bring frosty conditions for most on Tuesday night. Lows will drop into the upper 20s in the valley locations and stay in the mid to upper 30s on the ridges.

Wednesday, another system approaches the region and that will make for a half and half day, with some sunshine early and clouds moving in late. Highs should still climb into the upper 60s. Thursday brings more chances for scattered showers, but the warming trend continues. Highs will top out near 70.

Friday and Saturday look almost summerlike. Look for mostly sunny skies both days and highs near 80. Perfect weather if you’re heading out to Hillbilly Days in Pikeville, the first one for the city since 2019!

