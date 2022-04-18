Showers decrease as spring warmup looms

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a rather mixed weather bag Easter weekend, improving conditions are on the way as we taper today’s rain chances.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Rain chances continue to diminish this evening as our front continues to push on out of the area. Our chilly air will hang around despite the clouds that will stay socked in overnight. It will be a chilly one, with lows in the lower 30s possible.

It’ll take a little bit, but we’ll eventually clear during the morning hours back into some beautiful sunshine by the afternoon hours. It will be cool, though, with highs only in the middle 50s was occasionally gusty winds making it feel cooler than that. Another chilly night on tap for Tuesday night as lows fall back into the middle 30s with some patchy frost possible as well.

Midweek and Beyond

The springtime temperatures are back just in time for the second half of the week. A weak system will make a run at us for the day on Thursday. Ahead of it, southerly winds will transport warmer air back into the region for Wednesday, allowing highs to make a jump up into the lower 70s...where we should be for this time of year. We’ll see sunshine during the day, but clouds will start to increase late as we start to see that system get closer. Lows only fall into the lower 50s.

Perhaps a shower or two will be with us early on Thursday, but we’ll break into mostly to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon as temperatures jump into the middle 70s. And our warmer pattern looks to continue right on into next weekend with mostly dry conditions and highs flirting with 80 degrees!

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.