Samantha Turner signs with Alice Lloyd

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the brightest stars on the Perry Central track team had her big day on Monday.

Samantha Turner made it official, putting pen to paper and signing to continue her career at Alice Lloyd. When she gets there, she will compete in the discus, javelin and hammer throwing events.

“I actually didn’t know track was a thing until freshman year and decided to give it a try and here I am five years later,” said Turner. “It’s been everything I could have imagined.”

Turner also played basketball at Perry Central.

