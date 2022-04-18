Advertisement

Nearly one pound of meth found in Floyd County raid

Ellis Hunter
Ellis Hunter(Floyd County Sheriff's Office)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Floyd County man after a Friday night raid.

During the raid, deputies found nearly one pound of crystal meth, prescription pills, digital scales, thousands of dollars in cash and numerous guns.

They also found tools and other items matching the description of what was reported stolen from the area.

According to a post on the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, Ellis “Big Eye” Hunter was arrested and charged with several drug related offenses.

The investigation is ongoing.

