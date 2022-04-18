KY 846 in Owsley County to be closed

OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Drivers planning to use KY 846 in Owsley County in the coming days might need to plan a different route.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials said the road is expected to be closed from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. near mile point 1.2.

The work will be on a draining structure that needs to be replaced.

Transportation officials said fewer than 125 cars use the portion of road in question each day.

