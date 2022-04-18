Advertisement

KSP: Highway fatalities increased in 2021

Kentucky State troopers say highway deaths increased last year.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State troopers say highway deaths increased last year.

They say there were 806 fatalities in 2021, compared to 780 in 2020. Of those, 54% were not wearing a seat belt, and 15% involved alcohol.

They also said 26% involved speeding, and 15% involved a distracted driver.

“While numbers are important to identify potential issues and areas of concern, highway safety is not all about numbers – it’s about people,” said Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray. “Reaching our goal of zero traffic deaths in Kentucky is a challenge, but we remain committed to making roadway safety improvements and working with our local, state and federal partners to move the needle.”

Troopers said they want to combine public awareness campaigns with more enforcement efforts to get those deaths down to zero.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students return to J.D. Adams Middle School after Monday morning evacuation
Ellis Hunter
Nearly one pound of meth found in Floyd County raid
Deputies say they responded when a body was found in Omar, W.Va. Friday morning.
Woman’s body found in the region
The Markwell's home in Powell County was left exposed to the rain Wednesday night after strong...
‘It sounded like the house was going to blow apart:’ Eastern Kentucky family cleaning up after strong storms dealt severe damage
New bill about Fentanyl traffickers becomes law

Latest News

Sen. Mitch McConnell said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to take over Ukraine have...
McConnell: Putin’s ‘desire for conquest’ has backfired
White House Easter Egg Roll returns for 2022 with an egg-ucational theme
Groups helping with long-term recovery needs in western Ky. counties hit by tornadoes
WATCH | Groups helping with long-term recovery needs in western Ky. counties hit by tornadoes
The Pause to Give Life was hosted Monday, encouraging people to sign up to be organ donors.
‘A chance at life again’: PMC celebrates Donate Life Month
A trip to the emergency room can instantly change your life - not just medically, but...
Diagnosed with Debt: Many Americans face financial hardships from crushing unpaid medical bills