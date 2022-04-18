Advertisement

Kentucky State Police responds to barricade situation

A man has barricaded himself inside a home in the Olive Hill area of Carter County, Kentucky.
A man has barricaded himself inside a home in the Olive Hill area of Carter County, Kentucky.(WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Troopers attempted to serve an indictment warrant Monday, but the man officials were looking for refused to leave the home, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP is currently on scene of the barricade situation around the 600 block of state Route 2 near Olive Hill. Investigators say the incident started before 11 a.m. and followed a domestic situation near the intersection of state Route 2 and Route 1025.

Law enforcement could be heard shortly after 4 p.m. on a loudspeaker, saying “Come out unarmed with your hands up.”

Route 2 is closed off in the area.

No injuries have been reported.

Further details have not been released.

WSAZ has a crew at the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students return to J.D. Adams Middle School after Monday morning evacuation
Ellis Hunter
Nearly one pound of meth found in Floyd County raid
Deputies say they responded when a body was found in Omar, W.Va. Friday morning.
Woman’s body found in the region
The Markwell's home in Powell County was left exposed to the rain Wednesday night after strong...
‘It sounded like the house was going to blow apart:’ Eastern Kentucky family cleaning up after strong storms dealt severe damage
New bill about Fentanyl traffickers becomes law

Latest News

The Pause to Give Life was hosted Monday, encouraging people to sign up to be organ donors.
‘A chance at life again’: PMC celebrates Donate Life Month
A trip to the emergency room can instantly change your life - not just medically, but...
Diagnosed with Debt: Many Americans face financial hardships from crushing unpaid medical bills
Image depicting traffic cones
KY 846 in Owsley County to be closed
Medical bills can be overwhelming. Sometimes you just need someone in your corner to help.  ...
Diagnosed with Debt: Finding a Medical Advocate
Generic car crash
Multiple-car crash on KY 114 in Middle Creek