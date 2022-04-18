Kentucky State Police responds to barricade situation

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Troopers attempted to serve an indictment warrant Monday, but the man officials were looking for refused to leave the home, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP is currently on scene of the barricade situation around the 600 block of state Route 2 near Olive Hill. Investigators say the incident started before 11 a.m. and followed a domestic situation near the intersection of state Route 2 and Route 1025.

Law enforcement could be heard shortly after 4 p.m. on a loudspeaker, saying “Come out unarmed with your hands up.”

Route 2 is closed off in the area.

No injuries have been reported.

Further details have not been released.

WSAZ has a crew at the scene.

