John Noble officially introduced as Leslie County head coach

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By John Lowe
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The next chapter of Leslie County boys’ basketball has officially begun.

The Eagles officially introduced John Noble as their new head coach in a news conference at LCHS.

“Just an opportunity to kind of come in and not necessarily start from the bottom up because there’s good talent here but kind of get in the first phases of the building process,” Noble said. “They lost some players last year. Hyden’s a great community. Leslie County’s a great community. Hard-nosed people, hard-nosed kids. Very attractive thing. Coach (Larry) Sparks of course I played for, was my coach growing up, actually gave me my first job as a coach. He’s here and as I’ve known some of these guys through the years, kind of watch some of these guys grow up and they’re the administrators and the leaders here and I just think there’s an excitement here that maybe we can tap in and make something out of.”

Noble led Buckhorn to several district titles and All “A” success before taking over at Breathitt County. In Jackson, he reached the school’s first ever 14th Region All “A” title and an appearance in the state All “A” championship in 2022.

