Groups helping with long-term recovery needs in western Ky. counties hit by tornadoes

Rebuilding is well underway in parts of Kentucky hit hard by tornadoes in December. New homes...
Rebuilding is well underway in parts of Kentucky hit hard by tornadoes in December. New homes are under construction in Taylor County.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TAYLOR COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Rebuilding is well underway in parts of Kentucky hit hard by tornadoes in December. New homes are under construction in Taylor County.

There’s been a lot of challenges both financially and logistically in that community and in others hit hard by the outbreak.

Insurance only goes so far, but a number of organizations are stepping up to help. The Community Foundation of West Kentucky is one of these. They’re focusing on long-term recovery that helps meet the needs when building supplies have increased as much as 30-40%.

Homes are going up on Sanders Road in Taylor County, where dozens of structures were deserted or heavily damaged in the December storms. People tell us the volunteer organizations are a huge help in providing labor and skills to put the walls back up or even build new homes entirely.

One man said the Amish and Mennonite groups have helped tremendously. People are also telling us that supplies are extremely expensive right now and while they have not had trouble getting supplies, everything is costing more.

If you are giving one of these groups that helps people, you’re encouraged to make sure their tax status is in good standing with the IRS and that they have a good standing with the local government to build in the county.

The Community Foundation for West Kentucky holds long-term recovery funds for at least seven counties, including Taylor. You can click here to go to their website.

