Free public WiFi available in downtown Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - If you find yourself in downtown Hazard and you need WiFi, it is now available for free at the Triangle and the Perry County Farmer’s Market.

The service was made possible through a USDA Rural Business Development grant in partnership with InVision Hazard, Save the Children and the Perry County Public Library.

Leaders said this is a great opportunity for farmers who use the market along with other community members.

“We live in a rural area, so it’s hard for a lot of people to get internet service,” said Sheila Lindsay, Director of the Perry County Public Library. “So by providing it free, and a nice place for them to come and use it in a covered location, they come down and use it for businesses, for school work.”

The library is offering WiFi printing.

Thanks to Save the Children and the library, the WiFi service will be funded for more than three years.

