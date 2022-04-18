Advertisement

Free public WiFi available in downtown Hazard

Free public WiFi available in downtown Hazard
Free public WiFi available in downtown Hazard(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - If you find yourself in downtown Hazard and you need WiFi, it is now available for free at the Triangle and the Perry County Farmer’s Market.

The service was made possible through a USDA Rural Business Development grant in partnership with InVision Hazard, Save the Children and the Perry County Public Library.

Leaders said this is a great opportunity for farmers who use the market along with other community members.

“We live in a rural area, so it’s hard for a lot of people to get internet service,” said Sheila Lindsay, Director of the Perry County Public Library. “So by providing it free, and a nice place for them to come and use it in a covered location, they come down and use it for businesses, for school work.”

The library is offering WiFi printing.

Thanks to Save the Children and the library, the WiFi service will be funded for more than three years.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students return to J.D. Adams Middle School Monday morning evacuation
Ellis Hunter
Nearly one pound of meth found in Floyd County raid
The Markwell's home in Powell County was left exposed to the rain Wednesday night after strong...
‘It sounded like the house was going to blow apart:’ Eastern Kentucky family cleaning up after strong storms dealt severe damage
Deputies say they responded when a body was found in Omar, W.Va. Friday morning.
Woman’s body found in the region
New bill about Fentanyl traffickers becomes law

Latest News

ZZ Top
ZZ Top coming to Appalachian Wireless Arena
Clay County
Clay County to get more than $30 million for road, infrastructure projects
Students return to J.D. Adams Middle School Monday morning evacuation
Deadline approaching to vote in 2022 primary election