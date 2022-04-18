Clay County to get more than $30 million for road, infrastructure projects

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Representative Derek Lewis announced Clay County would be getting $30,551,000 in funding for road and infrastructure improvement projects.

The announcement is part of the state spending plan that was approved in the legislative session.

“Safe, reliable transportation is critical not only for public safety, but also for attracting businesses and corporations who wish to invest in our community,” said Representative Derek Lewis. “Our roads make it possible to move goods and people, which is what industries are looking for when deciding on where to locate.”

The Clay County money will help complete the following projects:

$296,000 to install 3 guardrails on KY-11

$10,000,000 to improve US-421 from Goose Creek Bridge (MP 15.4) to Chop Bottom Rd (MP 14.3) including reconstruction of highway/rail grade crossing on KY-1999 at the intersection with US-421 and KY-80

$6,600,000 to improve geometrics along Urban Creek Rd (CR-1286) including intersections at Hal Rogers Parkway and KY-687

$660,000 to address the condition of Hal Rogers Daniel Boone Parkway from MP 14.345 to MP 15.606

$330,000 to address the condition of Hal Rogers Daniel Boone Parkway from MP 22.88 to MP 23.305

$440,000 to address the condition of Hal Rogers Daniel Boone Parkway from MP 27.068 to MP 27.785

$4,602,000 to construct a new connector road between US-421 at MP 17.51 to Railroad Ave. at MP 0.1

$750,000 to construct a new pedestrian bridge in city of Manchester to connect to Bridge Street

$3,300,000 to improve geometric alignment from KY-3472 at MP 1.7 continuing past the Bert T. Combs Park to the intersection of Beech Creek Rd and White Oak Rd.

$3,600,000 to improve geometric alignment from the intersection of Beech Creek Road and White Oak Road to KY-11 at MP 14.24

