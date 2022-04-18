‘A chance at life again’: PMC celebrates Donate Life Month

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - As Donate Life Month continues this April, advocates for organ donation are spreading the word about its impact.

Pikeville Medical Center celebrated the cause Monday, hosting its “Pause to Give Life” event. At 10:08 a.m., a moment of silence was held in the hospital atrium in respect and honor of those who have donated their organs and the families who have made the hard calls to save lives.

According to those involved, the eight minute mark represents the amount of lives that can be saved or changed by one organ donor.

With several hospital representatives taking part, and Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates speaking about the importance of becoming a donor, those involved say it was an event all about saving lives and sharing information.

Barry Estep, who received a liver transplant in 2018, was also at the event. Since receiving a “second chance,” he and his family advocate for others to become organ donors.

He said many people only think of it as signing the backside of a driver’s license, but it is a different world when you have been on the other side of the situation.

“I’m around for my friends, you know. More importantly, my family, my kids. Plus, getting to see my grandkids a little longer,” he said. “Hopefully, several more years. You know, you never know. We have no promise of tomorrow.”

Now, he and his family hope to use that second chance at life to make sure they are able to give back as much as possible- encouraging others to do the same.

“You’re giving one of the most precious gifts that there are on the face of this earth, if you can give somebody life,” he said. “That loved one is gone, but part of them is still living; they’re living on through another body.”

Always remembering the family that made his extra years possible, though he has never met them.

“I’m still just so thankful and so blessed that they give, so freely give, that gift of life,” he said. “They did. They did for me and I hope one day that I’ll be able to thank them.”

