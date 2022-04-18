Advertisement

Breathitt County High School student selected to attend 2022 Washington Youth Summit

Breathitt County student selected for youth summit
Breathitt County student selected for youth summit(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Alec Zierer, a high school student in Breathitt County, Kentucky, was recently picked to attend a prestigious conference at George Mason University.

He will be going to the 2022 Washington Youth Summit on the Environment as a National Youth Delegate.

Zierer is one of only 100 students from across the country selected to be in the program.

The conference is a week-long, intensive study of leadership in environmental science and conservation.

The summit will be held June 26-July 1, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students return to J.D. Adams Middle School after Monday morning evacuation
Ellis Hunter
Nearly one pound of meth found in Floyd County raid
The Markwell's home in Powell County was left exposed to the rain Wednesday night after strong...
‘It sounded like the house was going to blow apart:’ Eastern Kentucky family cleaning up after strong storms dealt severe damage
Deputies say they responded when a body was found in Omar, W.Va. Friday morning.
Woman’s body found in the region
New bill about Fentanyl traffickers becomes law

Latest News

A trip to the emergency room can instantly change your life - not just medically, but...
Diagnosed with Debt: Many Americans face financial hardships from crushing unpaid medical bills
ZZ Top
ZZ Top coming to Appalachian Wireless Arena
Free public WiFi available in downtown Hazard
Free public WiFi available in downtown Hazard
Clay County
Clay County to get more than $30 million for road, infrastructure projects