Breathitt County High School student selected to attend 2022 Washington Youth Summit

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Alec Zierer, a high school student in Breathitt County, Kentucky, was recently picked to attend a prestigious conference at George Mason University.

He will be going to the 2022 Washington Youth Summit on the Environment as a National Youth Delegate.

Zierer is one of only 100 students from across the country selected to be in the program.

The conference is a week-long, intensive study of leadership in environmental science and conservation.

The summit will be held June 26-July 1, 2022.

