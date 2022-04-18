ARC President/CEO receives Beacon of Hope Award

ATLANTA (WYMT) - The founder, president, and CEO of Addiction Recovery Care was recognized Monday as a Beacon of Hope Award winner.

Tim Robinson, who originally founded ARC in 2010, was awarded the 2022 Congressman Hal Rogers Beacon of Hope Award at the Rx Drug Abuse and Heroin Summit in Atlanta.

The award is named for fifth district U.S. Representative Hal Rogers (R-KY), who founded Operation UNITE. Operation Unite launched the Rx Summit in 2012.

“It is a tremendous honor and privilege to receive the 2022 Congressman Hal Rogers Beacon of Hope Award,” said Robinson. “Since founding ARC and opening the doors to our first treatment center 12 years ago, I have made it my personal mission to serve and support those in our communities who have been impacted by addiction. I am thankful to Congressman Hal Rogers, Operation UNITE, the Rx Summit and the countless other leaders who have inspired our movement and helped to pave the way.”

“It is an honor to present Tim Robinson with the Beacon of Hope Award,” said Rep. Rogers. “He turned his personal recovery journey into a network of hope for others battling addiction, bringing the mission of this summit full circle. So far, he has helped more than 41,000 individuals battling substance use disorder through Addiction Recovery Care, employing some of those graduates at ARC to continue helping others, and driving more than 900,000 miles to transport folks to a treatment facility last year when they had no other way. He is truly providing a beacon of hope when it is needed the most.”

Robinson was also congratulated by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY).

The Rx Summit runs through Thursday, April 21.

