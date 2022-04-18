Advertisement

ARC President/CEO receives Beacon of Hope Award

Congressman Hal Rogers (R-KY) presents Tim Robinson with the 2022 Beacon of Hope Award at the...
Congressman Hal Rogers (R-KY) presents Tim Robinson with the 2022 Beacon of Hope Award at the Rx Summit.(Addiction Recovery Care)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WYMT) - The founder, president, and CEO of Addiction Recovery Care was recognized Monday as a Beacon of Hope Award winner.

Tim Robinson, who originally founded ARC in 2010, was awarded the 2022 Congressman Hal Rogers Beacon of Hope Award at the Rx Drug Abuse and Heroin Summit in Atlanta.

The award is named for fifth district U.S. Representative Hal Rogers (R-KY), who founded Operation UNITE. Operation Unite launched the Rx Summit in 2012.

“It is a tremendous honor and privilege to receive the 2022 Congressman Hal Rogers Beacon of Hope Award,” said Robinson. “Since founding ARC and opening the doors to our first treatment center 12 years ago, I have made it my personal mission to serve and support those in our communities who have been impacted by addiction. I am thankful to Congressman Hal Rogers, Operation UNITE, the Rx Summit and the countless other leaders who have inspired our movement and helped to pave the way.”

“It is an honor to present Tim Robinson with the Beacon of Hope Award,” said Rep. Rogers. “He turned his personal recovery journey into a network of hope for others battling addiction, bringing the mission of this summit full circle. So far, he has helped more than 41,000 individuals battling substance use disorder through Addiction Recovery Care, employing some of those graduates at ARC to continue helping others, and driving more than 900,000 miles to transport folks to a treatment facility last year when they had no other way. He is truly providing a beacon of hope when it is needed the most.”

Robinson was also congratulated by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY).

The Rx Summit runs through Thursday, April 21.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students return to J.D. Adams Middle School after Monday morning evacuation
Generic car crash
Multiple-car crash on KY 114 in Middle Creek
A man has barricaded himself inside a home in the Olive Hill area of Carter County, Kentucky.
Kentucky State Police responds to barricade situation
Ellis Hunter
Nearly one pound of meth found in Floyd County raid
The Markwell's home in Powell County was left exposed to the rain Wednesday night after strong...
‘It sounded like the house was going to blow apart:’ Eastern Kentucky family cleaning up after strong storms dealt severe damage

Latest News

Wise County deputy pulls woman from burning building
Sen. Mitch McConnell said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to take over Ukraine have...
McConnell: Putin’s ‘desire for conquest’ has backfired
White House Easter Egg Roll returns for 2022 with an egg-ucational theme
Groups helping with long-term recovery needs in western Ky. counties hit by tornadoes
WATCH | Groups helping with long-term recovery needs in western Ky. counties hit by tornadoes