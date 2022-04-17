Scattered showers possible tonight, heavier showers possible on Monday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a cool and quiet start to Easter Sunday, scattered showers return to the mountains by tonight. Some of the showers could be heavy, especially on Monday.

Tonight through Monday night

Showers creep back into the region by tonight. It will not be an all-night washout, but scattered showers will be possible. We stay mostly cloudy with lows falling into the lower-40s.

Showers stick around into Monday, especially during the morning hours. Some of the showers could be heavy at times, so give yourself plenty of time to get to work or school. High temperatures stay below average in the upper-50s and lower-60s.

A stray shower looks possible into Monday night, but most of us should stay dry. It will be another cool night with lows falling into the upper-30s.

Middle of the Work Week

Below-average temperatures continue on Tuesday with highs in the mid-50s and lows falling into the mid-30s. We stay dry and mostly sunny.

This quiet weather sticks around into Wednesday. We stay dry under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. It will be warmer with highs in the upper-60s!

Scattered showers look to return by Thursday under a mostly cloudy sky. Highs reach the lower-70s by the afternoon.

Extended Forecast

We stay partly cloudy on Friday with only a small chance of a stray shower. Most of us look to stay dry. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the mid-and-upper-70s.

Saturday looks dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. Highs soar into the upper-70s by the afternoon!

