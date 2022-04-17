Advertisement

Scattered showers possible tonight, heavier showers possible on Monday

(WOWT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a cool and quiet start to Easter Sunday, scattered showers return to the mountains by tonight. Some of the showers could be heavy, especially on Monday.

Tonight through Monday night

Showers creep back into the region by tonight. It will not be an all-night washout, but scattered showers will be possible. We stay mostly cloudy with lows falling into the lower-40s.

Showers stick around into Monday, especially during the morning hours. Some of the showers could be heavy at times, so give yourself plenty of time to get to work or school. High temperatures stay below average in the upper-50s and lower-60s.

A stray shower looks possible into Monday night, but most of us should stay dry. It will be another cool night with lows falling into the upper-30s.

Middle of the Work Week

Below-average temperatures continue on Tuesday with highs in the mid-50s and lows falling into the mid-30s. We stay dry and mostly sunny.

This quiet weather sticks around into Wednesday. We stay dry under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. It will be warmer with highs in the upper-60s!

Scattered showers look to return by Thursday under a mostly cloudy sky. Highs reach the lower-70s by the afternoon.

Extended Forecast

We stay partly cloudy on Friday with only a small chance of a stray shower. Most of us look to stay dry. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the mid-and-upper-70s.

Saturday looks dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. Highs soar into the upper-70s by the afternoon!

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say they responded when a body was found in Omar, W.Va. Friday morning.
Woman’s body found in the region
New bill about Fentanyl traffickers becomes law
Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird tells us numerous people called 911 about a “crazy,...
Man shot, killed by police after chase that began in Kentucky
New toy store opens in Eastern Kentucky
New toy store opens in Eastern Kentucky
Kentucky’s defensive back Kelvin Joseph (1) celebrates a touch down, during the second quarter...
Lawyer says former UK corner was in vehicle with murder suspect but didn’t shoot

Latest News

Frost Advisory
Temperatures plummet tonight, Frost Advisory in effect for some
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - April 15, 2022
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - April 15, 2022
Sunny days and showery nights possible into Easter weekend
Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling
Nice start to Easter Weekend, scattered nighttime rain chances tonight and Sunday night