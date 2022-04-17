Kentucky Derby Festival aims to be more inclusive with inaugural block party in West Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s a new tradition attached to all of the Kentucky Derby fanfare.

The Kentucky Derby Festival hosted a brand new block party Saturday aimed at making Derby more inclusive.

”This is an initiative that was well overdue, but we’re here now and we’re going to move forward and we’re going to keep encouraging them to be inclusive and I think they will,” said Nachand Trabue, founder of Melanaire Marketplace, a business incubator focused on black-owned business. “This is what the community needs. we need to be able to come together and celebrate all of our amazing talents, all inside one amazing place altogether.”

That’s why KDF launched its new Derby Equity Community Initiative to make a real effort to invest in West Louisville.

”Over the past couple years, what we heard from a lot of the community was that not everyone felt a part of the Derby Festival and Derby celebrations,” KDF’s Vice President of Communications Aimee Boyd said. “One of the pillars of that initiative is to create a new event and help create new traditions and bring back some of the economic impact that had been lost over the years and we hope the block party will do that,”

By the looks of it, Saturday was a great start. It’s a new partnership bred in a part of the city that is often forgotten, one people hope will inspire change and will be around for the long run.

”We have really planted a seed that we think is going to grow into something major soon,” Trabue said.

