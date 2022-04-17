Advertisement

Kentucky Derby Festival aims to be more inclusive with inaugural block party in West Louisville

WAVE JNI KDF BLOCK PARTY
By Josh Ninke
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s a new tradition attached to all of the Kentucky Derby fanfare.

The Kentucky Derby Festival hosted a brand new block party Saturday aimed at making Derby more inclusive.

”This is an initiative that was well overdue, but we’re here now and we’re going to move forward and we’re going to keep encouraging them to be inclusive and I think they will,” said Nachand Trabue, founder of Melanaire Marketplace, a business incubator focused on black-owned business. “This is what the community needs. we need to be able to come together and celebrate all of our amazing talents, all inside one amazing place altogether.”

That’s why KDF launched its new Derby Equity Community Initiative to make a real effort to invest in West Louisville.

”Over the past couple years, what we heard from a lot of the community was that not everyone felt a part of the Derby Festival and Derby celebrations,” KDF’s Vice President of Communications Aimee Boyd said. “One of the pillars of that initiative is to create a new event and help create new traditions and bring back some of the economic impact that had been lost over the years and we hope the block party will do that,”

By the looks of it, Saturday was a great start. It’s a new partnership bred in a part of the city that is often forgotten, one people hope will inspire change and will be around for the long run.

”We have really planted a seed that we think is going to grow into something major soon,” Trabue said.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say they responded when a body was found in Omar, W.Va. Friday morning.
Woman’s body found in the region
New bill about Fentanyl traffickers becomes law
Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird tells us numerous people called 911 about a “crazy,...
Man shot, killed by police after chase that began in Kentucky
New toy store opens in Eastern Kentucky
New toy store opens in Eastern Kentucky
Local volunteer fire department Easter egg hunt draws in 1,200 kids

Latest News

Court documents filed March 14, show that the permanent suspension is pending the outcome of...
Judge dismisses student’s lawsuit against KCS over chewing gum, eating food
Judge dismisses student’s lawsuit against KCS over chewing gum, eating food
As the war in Ukraine continues to rage on, many Ukrainian-Americans in Kentucky are praying...
WATCH | ‘There’s that ray of hope:’ Church member shares Easter prayer after return from trip to Poland, Ukraine
“It’s... it’s unreal.” Chad Chappell was speechless and stunned while looking at the charred...
Shepherdsville family speaks out after losing home to fire ahead of Easter weekend