Gov. Beshear hosts Easter celebration at the State Capitol

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear hosted an Easter celebration at the State Capitol Saturday afternoon.

The event featured musical performances by the Louisville-based St. Stephen Church, food trucks, arts and crafts and an Easter egg hunt.

“It’s a beautiful day to be out in Central Kentucky. We came to see the tulips and just happened up on these festivities here on the Capitol lawn and it’s just great to see people out enjoying themselves,” said Stephanie Grinnell.

There was one thing everyone was hoping to find during the egg hunt, a golden egg.

“When I saw the golden egg I just stood right next to it. I didn’t even go to the line and then once I heard the bell that was the first thing I picked up,” said Emalyn Done.

Whether they found a golden egg or not, many participants still enjoyed the event. Isaiah Sales called it, “one of the best times ever.”

Two years ago, at the start of the pandemic, Easter was the first big holiday people were unable to celebrate with their loved ones. Governor Andy Beshear says this is part of what makes this event so special.

“Just to be able to talk to people, meet their kids, learn about what their families are going through. Give people a hug after everything we’ve been through together. Thank them. We have somebody that was here from Harrison Memorial, the first hospital to treat a COVID patient, so just a chance to say thank you,” said Governor Beshear.

Saturday’s event was the first Easter egg hunt Governor Beshear has hosted at the State Capitol but he said he hopes it won’t be his last.

