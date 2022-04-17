Easter sunrise service held in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several dozen people attended a community Easter service held by First Baptist Church of Hazard on Sunday.

At 7:30 a.m., pastors from three churches assembled a crowd at the Farmer’s Market for a cool morning prayer.

”We’ve got a great crowd that’s come in this morning and we’re excited about just being together,” said First Baptist Pastor, Tim Reynolds. “To corporately remember what Jesus did for us. Not only his death, but his burial and is resurrection.”

Joining Pastor Reynolds was Pastor Sam Stacy of Petrey Memorial Baptist Church.

”We got four churches that came together and decided they wanted to do something together as the body the Christ,” he said. “I think that’s a real good thing because we wanted to work together and be his arms and legs here on Earth.”

Those two pastors were joined by Pastor Lowell Parker of Consolidated Baptist Church and music from Bowman United Methodist Church.

Parker was excited to be in-person.

”I’m more [of] an in-person [kind of] person when it comes to serving the lord, fellowshipping,” he said. “There ain’t no better ship than fellowship and you don’t get it through technology.”

There were some positives born from the move to virtual Church.

”During COVID, we turned to Facebook, and we did a lot of Facebook Live stuff,” said Pastor Reynolds. “And that helped us reach people that were concerned about being out during the pandemic.”

Despite the improved reach of the Church, Pastor Reynolds was also glad to be in-person.

”Ahh it is great,” said Pastor Reynolds. “There is nothing like being in fellowship with one another. Other Christians during this special time of the year, our highest and holiest day as Christians.”

The service lasted until 8:30 a.m.

