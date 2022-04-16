Advertisement

VIDEO: Orphaned bear cub recovering after losing family in accident, police rescue

An orphaned bear cub is recovering after police found it in a tree in Massachusetts. (Source: Greenfield Police Department)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENFIELD, Mass. (CNN) - An orphaned bear cub is on the road to recovery after being rescued by police in Massachusetts.

In a Facebook post last week, the Greenfield Police Department said officers found the furry animal squealing in a tree.

Officers said they got the cub, placed it in the back of their cruiser, and took it to the station.

The cub was deemed uninjured by veterinarians and then delivered to a bear center in New Hampshire.

Authorities said they believe the cub’s mother and siblings were killed in an automobile accident.

The baby bear has since been named Alma, and police said it would stay at the center until she’s old enough to make it on her own in the wild.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Hazard Independent Schools bus was involved in an accident Thursday night, April 14, 2022
Bus crash briefly closes US-23 in Pike County
US-119 crash confirmed as triple fatal
Shooting sends four to hospital
TBI: Man fatally shot by police after Knox County chase
Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird tells us numerous people called 911 about a “crazy,...
Man shot, killed by police after chase that began in Kentucky
Deputies say they responded when a body was found in Omar, W.Va. Friday morning.
Woman’s body found in the region

Latest News

Chief Skip Holbrook said no one was killed in the shooting but 12 people were injured.
Police: 12 injured in S.C. mall shooting; 3 detained, no fatalities
Appcycled was one of many businesses to help in the celebrations and even had a visit from the...
Small businesses hold ‘Hop-In’ Easter egg hunt in Pike County
Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Crews fight New Mexico fire as some evacuations lift
Pope Francis walks past Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov, second from right, and Ukrainian...
Ukrainian mayor and lawmakers attend Vatican Easter vigil
Autism Awareness Walk held in Leslie County
Autism Awareness Walk held in Leslie County