Temperatures plummet tonight, Frost Advisory in effect for some

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Frost Advisory is in effect for some of our counties tonight as temperatures plummet into the mid-and-upper-30s. Protect those outdoor plants!

Tonight through Sunday night

A Frost Advisory is in effect for the counties in light blue from tonight through Sunday morning. Temperatures will fall into the mid-and-upper-30s, so patchy frost will be possible. Be sure to protect those outdoor plants! We stay dry through tonight under a partly cloudy sky.

Frost Advisory (WYMT Weather)

Easter Sunday is looking nice! We stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. High temperature will be below average as we only reach the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Showers return by Sunday night under a mostly cloudy sky. It will not rain all night, but scattered showers will be possible. Temperatures bottom out in the lower-40s.

Next Work Week

Scattered showers stick around into Monday. We stay partly cloudy with below-average temperatures. Highs top out in the upper-50s.

Tuesday is looking dry and mostly sunny but chilly. Once again, high temperatures only reach the mid-50s with lows falling into the mid-30s. I would not be shocked to see another Frost Advisory issued for Tuesday night.

Warmer temperatures creep back into the region by Wednesday. We stay under a partly to mostly cloudy sky with highs topping out in the upper-60s.

Extended Forecast

Scattered showers will be possible early Thursday under a mostly cloudy sky. Highs top out in the lower-70s.

Models are not agreeing on the weather towards the end of the work week. The GFS model is showing scattered showers by Friday and Saturday, but the European model is bone dry, so we will keep an eye on this and keep you updated.

For now, we are going with a mix of Sun and clouds on Friday and Saturday with a stray shower possible. Highs look warm on both days in the mid-and-upper-70s!

