Small businesses hold ‘Hop-In’ Easter egg hunt in Pike County

Appcycled was one of many businesses to help in the celebrations and even had a visit from the Easter Bunny.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, April 16, the Pikeville Main Street Program hosted a “hop-in” Easter egg hunt in collaboration with around 20 downtown businesses.

“Come downtown and we have all kinds of places that you can hop in and get an Easter egg. Once you collect 10 Easter eggs, then you come back to the Shoppes at 225 and the Pikeville Main Street program, along with the downtown merchants, is going to give you a movie ticket,” said Main Street Program Director Minta Trimble. “Division Street, 2nd Street, Carolina Avenue, any place that’s open today, pretty much, that you can do business, has an egg for you.”

One of the many businesses involved was Appcycled, which also had a visit from the Easter Bunny, hotdogs, and more.

“We’re having Easter egg hunts, we’ve got some hot dogs we’re slinging, we are just inviting everyone to come downtown,” said Appcycled owner Jasmine Meade.

Along with celebrating the holiday, businesses were also celebrating the reopening of 2nd Street after the completion of its Streetscape project.

“Now that the project is done, it’s beautiful,” said Meade. “It’s a great place to come and take photos and just hang out, sit on the sidewalk, and enjoy a beautiful day downtown.”

Meade and Trimble say the project should bring more foot traffic to the surrounding businesses and it also allows the Main Street Program and other businesses to host more events such as this one.

