Advertisement

Police in Stanton looking for robbery suspect

Stanton Police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery early Friday morning.
Stanton Police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery early Friday morning.(Stanton Police Department)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Stanton Police are looking for a suspect in a gas station robbery early Friday morning.

In a post on their Facebook page, Stanton Police officers say a man walked into the Stanton Shell Mart around 2:40 a.m. Friday.

Officials say the man was described as a white man with blonde hair who left the store on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Powell County Dispatch at (606) 663-4116 or leave a private message on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
UPDATE: Knott County man found dead, identity released
US-119 crash confirmed as triple fatal
A Hazard Independent Schools bus was involved in an accident Thursday night, April 14, 2022
Bus crash briefly closes US-23 in Pike County
Power outages generic
Overnight storms bring power outages to region
Shooting sends four to hospital
TBI: Man fatally shot by police after Knox County chase

Latest News

east bernstadt fire
House destroyed by fire in Laurel County
Pikeville United Methodist Church and the Pikeville Police Department came together on Good...
Pike County church gives out Easter baskets to kick off the holiday weekend
Deputies say they responded when a body was found in Omar, W.Va. Friday morning.
Woman’s body found in the region
Store employees rescue 50 guinea pigs
Store employees rescue 50 guinea pigs