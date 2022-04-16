Police in Stanton looking for robbery suspect

STANTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Stanton Police are looking for a suspect in a gas station robbery early Friday morning.

In a post on their Facebook page, Stanton Police officers say a man walked into the Stanton Shell Mart around 2:40 a.m. Friday.

Officials say the man was described as a white man with blonde hair who left the store on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Powell County Dispatch at (606) 663-4116 or leave a private message on their Facebook page.

