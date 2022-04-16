Pike County church gives out Easter baskets to kick off the holiday weekend

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville United Methodist Church hosted an Easter basket giveaway on Main Street to kick off the Easter celebrations this Good Friday.

“We really felt Jesus tugging at our hearts that this was something that we needed to do, to give back to the community,” said the church’s secretary, Meghan Kiser, “because we care for everyone, and we love everyone.”

Along with church volunteers, officers with the Pikeville Police Department also joined in to help hand out more than 100 baskets to local children.

“I love getting out and interacting with the community and especially interacting with kids,” said Officer Chandler Nelson, “and as a police officer, letting them know that we’re here for them, we’re here to help them, and we like to see the smiles on their faces.”

Kiser also said this was an awesome event to just get together, fellowship, celebrate and spread joy with the kids.

“It’s really primarily about the kids and just bringing everyone together to fellowship and just spread the joy of Jesus,” said Kiser. “That’s the reason for the holiday we like to make that very clear for everyone and especially for the babies.”

Kiser also said many of the items in the Easter baskets were donated by the community, local businesses, and local organizations and this could not be possible without their support.

