Local volunteer fire department Easter egg hunt draws in 1,200 kids

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It Is common for children to find candy inside of the eggs during an Easter egg hunt, but at one local egg hunt, kids had the chance to find something worth more than sweets.

Nearly 1,200 kids from all over the region and beyond came out for the Hazel Green Volunteer Fire Department Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday at Red River Valley Elementary School.

Those participating had the chance to hunt more than 15,000 eggs, with a few of those eggs granting them the chance to win prizes and bikes.

The event’s organizer, Nicky Stacy, said they began this event back in 2013 to help kids become comfortable around fire fighters.

“We always like to try to show them with the turnout gear and everything, so if something does happen, kids will not be afraid to see a firefighter,” said Stacy. “We try to make them familiar with us so they can come to us for help, so that’s one of the reasons why we started putting this Easter egg hunt together.”

Stacy added this year’s event was even more exciting than those of the past given that this is the first Easter egg hunt the fire department has held since before the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.