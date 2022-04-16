Advertisement

House destroyed by fire in Laurel County

east bernstadt fire
east bernstadt fire(east bernstadt fire and rescue)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EAST BERNSTADT, Ky. (WYMT) - East Bernstadt Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire early Friday morning.

Firefighters responded just before 6:00 a.m. and were told people were still getting out of the building when calls came in.

The post said they requested heavy-machinery from Eco-Tech USA, after the roof and second-story of the building had collapsed.

No injuries were reported and firefighters have since cleared the scene.

Also assisting on the scene was Crossroads Fire Department, London City Fire Department, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, and Jackson County RECC.

