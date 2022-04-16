Advertisement

Hazard, Knott Central win 14th Region All “A” titles

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The 14th Region All “A” baseball and softball champions have been crowned.

Hazard defeated Breathitt County 6-2 to claim the baseball title. The Bulldogs will face Jackson County in the first round of the state tournament.

Knott Central won the softball title on their home field with a 5-3 win over Hazard. The Lady Patriots will face the Region 9 champions in the first round at EKU.

