‘Everyone needs help at a point in life:’ Lexington non-profit gives gifts to celebrate Easter

Members of Master-Pieced stopped by the Lexington Rescue Mission to delivery bags.
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington nonprofit is celebrating Easter by giving back.

The new group Master-Pieced donated hundreds of items Saturday morning to people experiencing homelessness.

WKYT’s Shelby Lofton spoke to the nonprofit’s founder, Tina Kufour.

“I’m originally from Ghana, I migrated here in 2003,” she said.

Kufour knows what it likes to make a big transition.

“Everyone needs help at a point in life,” she said. “Sometimes it’s just one point...whatever it is, just being able to be there at a particular time means a lot.”

On Holy Saturday, she said she chose to be present for people in need.

“We wanted to give gifts this Easter because Christ gave his life for us, so we put together these bags,” said Master-Pieced member Laurenda Boateng.

They delivered 205 bags full of snacks and personal care items.

The hands holding the bundles are members of Master-Pieced. It’s a nonprofit dedicated to helping people, geared toward minorities and immigrants.

“Moving to the states, it was quite difficult,” said member Adelaide Mansell.

These women know what change looks like.

“Most of the time immigrants and minorities, some of them don’t know where to get information and how to deal with stuff, so Master-Pieced comes in to share ideas and ways to help make it easy,” Boateng said.

Packing up these goods was one of their first in person undertakings.

The Lexington Rescue Mission was their second stop of three Saturday.

“It’s worth all the trips to the mall, to the grocery store, to different places, just to put it all together and it’s rewarding,” Kufour said.

Up next, Master-Pieced is raising money for a youth mentorship program. Kufour said it will help the young people in immigrant families settle into their new lives.

