CJ Fredrick will return to Kentucky basketball

CJ Fredrick
CJ Fredrick(UK Athletics)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After missing out on the 2021-22 season due to a hamstring injury, Iowa transfer CJ Fredrick has announced his plan to return to Kentucky next season.

Fredrick suffered an injury to his left hamstring before the season began, requiring surgery and taking him out of the lineup.

The 6′3″ three-point specialist has two remaining years of eligibility.

