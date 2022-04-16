Beekeepers of the state and surrounding states gather at Southeastern KY Beekeeping School in Whitley County

Williamsburg, Ky. (WYMT) - Beekeepers from across the state and from surrounding states gathered on Saturday for the Southeastern Kentucky Beekeeping School in Whitley County.

Several organizations came together to host this event, where new and veteran beekeepers were schooled on bee biology, how to keep their bees healthy and other do’s and don’ts of beekeeping.

Attendees also had the chance to take part in a silent auction and were given the opportunity to win a colony of bees.

James Alcorn, President of the Big South Fork Beekeepers Association, said he enjoys getting together with fellow beekeepers and showing others the role that bees have in our daily lives.

“You can get your own joy if you garden flowers or anything, your fruit trees, I mean, everything depends on being pollinated,” said Alcorn. “You can just go out in your own yard and see the joy of it and see stuff come to life.”

This event was held at the Whitley County Extension Office, where they host Beekeeping Association meetings every month.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.