Autism Awareness Walk held in Leslie County

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - An Autism Awareness Walk was held in Leslie County Saturday.

Community members gathered at the Riverfront Park, raising awareness for those with autism.

“Party in the park really. We’re having a cookout, a walk, we’ve got all kinds of giveaways, informational booths setup with all kinds of good stuff to give to people,” Mayor Carol Joseph said. “So, we’re hoping the rain holds off and we can continue to have fun.”

Mayor Joseph said it is a subject held near and dear to her.

She said her grandson has autism.

“I used to be a special education teacher. So, I know a little bit about it, and I know that it’s important,” Joseph said. “There’s not really enough activities and things for that population.”

One of the event participants, Kyle Crisp, said he wanted to come out and support the cause.

“It is a truly amazing and distinct thing,” he said. “I’ve noticed that it’s more than a disability, it’s more of a superpower.”

Crisp said he hopes to see more related events in the coming years.

“Here in Eastern Kentucky, we’re kind of limited on some of the things that we have,” he said. “So, I would really like to see an autism center eventually come from this. Where kids can go, and kids can play, and jump and run.”

Joseph said that is definitely a possibility.

“Maybe at the end of the year we can still do it again and have all the special needs kids come,” she said. “Like we did last year and have a big picnic. I’d like to do it at least a couple times a year.”

The autism walk saw a great turnout of more than 50 people.

“I think it’s good for the first time. Probably if it wasn’t rainy, we would get more,” Joseph said. “So, I’m proud of it and I’m proud of everything we do in this town.”

The event was held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

