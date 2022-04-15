‘You’re not alone’: Batman on the beat with officers in Lawrence County

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Caped Crusader Friday, calling on Batman to chat with some of the local students about being their own hero.

“As much as we care about the kids, not every teacher or resource officer or administrator can say, ‘I know what you’ve been through, ‘cause I’ve been in that situation.’ Not everyone has,” said School Resource Officer Julius Musick.

In the search for someone who could empathize, the sheriff’s office found Batman- or a man on a mission with a pretty cool suit and a background to share.

“And when someone like John, who has been through so many things, can look at these kids and say, ‘I know how you feel because I’ve done it and I’ve been through it,’ I think it’s just really important for the kids to hear that.”

John Buckland, who wears the bat suit for Heroes-4-Higher, visited Louisa Middle School, Blaine Middle School, and Fallsburg Elementary School to share his story of trials, tribulations, and turning it all around.

With sexual assault, drug abuse, jail time, and more in his past, Buckland said he thinks it is crucial to meet with kids where they are so they know they are not alone. So, he uses his Dark Knight persona to explain how their dark nights can soon become bright mornings, given the time and attention they require.

“The mask comes off and they get the real story of the things that happened in my life: the drug addiction, the suicide attempts, the depression, the child abuse, all that stuff,” said Buckland. “So my job here is to show up and empower these kids that no matter what happens in their life they can rise above the difficult situations they got four things they gotta do.”

Those four things: never give up, always do the right thing, help other people, and never be a bully.

Buckland said his role now is to be the hero he always needed when he was younger, using his time to apologize for the baggage brought on by past generations and encourage young people to break the chains of toxicity, trauma, and turmoil.

“This is about me showing up, unmasking, letting kids realize it’s okay to share what’s going on in your life,” said Buckland. “You know, it’s okay to open up and talk about it- because there’s an army of us, just like you, all over the world, that are suffering the same way. You’re not alone.”

The students were encouraged to begin journals, keeping note of issues that come up, concerns they consider a danger to themselves or others, or anything that should be taken to a higher authority. Those journals, Buckland encouraged, should be shown to someone in a position to act, initialed and dated, and kept with the student.

He believes a record of things will not only help track instances of harm that could have otherwise be avoided, but will serve as a way for the students to distinguish who they can turn to to make change happen.

With the concerning statistics for self harm, bullying, suicide, and acts of violence involving schools and young people, he believes keeping things open and working through them in safe environments can be a game changer. He said sometimes conversations like these help the people who need to know they are not alone, because they are not hearing it anywhere else.

Batman hit the road to help another town, but sheriff’s deputies and local officers say they are always ready to step in and help with his mission. Musick said resource officers are always around the school campuses, programs are available, and the faculty members at the schools are always ready to put on a cape.

“The administration has been trained on how to be there for the kids, the teachers have had training recently, there’s school counselors in every school,” he said. “There’s resources for the kids. We have pathways.”

You can find out more about Heroes-4-Higher here.

