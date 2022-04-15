TBI: Man is dead, shot by police after a chase

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into what led to a deadly officer-involved shooting in North Knox County Thursday night. The TBI said a man was shot by police after leading them on a chase spanning several counties in Kentucky and Tennessee.

It happened Thursday night just before 11:30 p.m. Jellico Police tell WVLT News it started when Williamsburg and Kentucky State Police were chasing a suspect in Whitley County, Kentucky.

Jellico Police tell WVLT they picked up on the pursuit when it crossed into Tennessee state lines, along with Anderson and Campbell County authorities. The pursuit continued on I-75 south, crossing into Campbell, Anderson and Knox Counties.

Investigators said the driver lost control and crashed just past the Raccoon Valley Road entrance ramp on I-75 in Knox County, Tennessee.

The TBI said when officers approached the vehicle they fired shots, for “reasons still under investigation,” hitting the driver. The driver was taken to a local hospital where he died. No officers are hurt.

The TBI said they are still investigating why the officers fired shots.

