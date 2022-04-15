Sunny days and showery nights possible into Easter weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a gorgeous finish to the day on Thursday, we’ve kept the beautiful weather rolling into our Friday, however, there are a couple of changes on the way as we head into Easter weekend.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

It’s been a beautiful day today, even though we’ve watched clouds increase this evening. This is ahead of a weak disturbance that could provide us with a few showers during the overnight hours. Nothing major, mostly light, but you may wake up to some wet grass as they exit early tomorrow morning. The clouds and the showers will keep lows on the mild side near 50° overnight.

Showers exit during Saturday morning and we’ll clear out as we head into the afternoon. Slightly cooler air filters in during the afternoon as highs stay mild but below average in the middle 60s. We do look clear overnight with chillier lows falling back into the upper 30s Saturday night.

Easter Sunday and Beyond

After a chilly start on Sunday morning for those Easter sunrise services, we stay on the cool side during the day. We should stay dry during the daytime hours, but we will see clouds increase throughout the afternoon ahead of another weak system later on Sunday night. As mentioned, highs stay cooler, around 60° for the afternoon. We’re down into the lower 40s overnight as clouds increase and showers break out.

A couple of showers could stick around into early on Monday morning before partly cloudy skies push in during the afternoon. We’ll stay cool on Monday and Tuesday as skies stay dry, but highs stay right around 60°. A couple of showers return middle and late next week as highs get closer to 70°.

