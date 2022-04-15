Power outage at American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge causes food for families to spoil

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge in Lexington is putting out a call for help after being without power since Wednesday night’s severe weather.

The lodge said it has about 20 rooms of guests and because of the power outage, their perishable food has spoiled. Officials there are asking for donations of Kroger gift cards to help those families replenish what was lost.

The Hope Lodge provides housing to cancer patients and their families who have to travel for treatment.

You can drop off the gift cards at their college location.

