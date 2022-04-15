Advertisement

Power outage at American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge causes food for families to spoil

The American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge in Lexington is putting out a call for help after...
The American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge in Lexington is putting out a call for help after being without power since Wednesday night’s severe weather.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge in Lexington is putting out a call for help after being without power since Wednesday night’s severe weather.

The lodge said it has about 20 rooms of guests and because of the power outage, their perishable food has spoiled. Officials there are asking for donations of Kroger gift cards to help those families replenish what was lost.

The Hope Lodge provides housing to cancer patients and their families who have to travel for treatment.

You can drop off the gift cards at their college location.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
UPDATE: Knott County man found dead, identity released
US-119 back open in Letcher County after double fatal crash
Power outages generic
Overnight storms bring power outages to region
A Hazard Independent Schools bus was involved in an accident Thursday night, April 14, 2022
Bus accident briefly closes US-23 in Pike County
K-9 unit Drago helps alert Floyd County Sheriff's deputies to drugs during a traffic stop in...
2 arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

Latest News

Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling
Nice start to Easter Weekend, scattered nighttime rain chances tonight and Sunday night
Tishawn Parsley
Boy missing from Ashland area found
CEDAR Challenge
CEDAR Challenge brings the future generation to the stage
Bus Crash - 11:00 p.m.
Bus Crash - 11:00 p.m.
Man wanted in multiple states arrested in Lawrence County - 11:00 p.m.
Man wanted in multiple states arrested in Lawrence County - 11:00 p.m.