Nice start to Easter Weekend, scattered nighttime rain chances tonight and Sunday night

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Good morning and Happy Good Friday! The weather today couldn’t be any better. A few changes come back into play tonight.

Today and Tonight

Most of the region will wake up to clear skies and temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. Sunshine will be around to start the day and more clouds will start to drift in later. We should top out in the mid-70s this afternoon.

The clouds will give way to some scattered showers overnight, however. Temps will slowly fall into the low 50s for lows by Saturday morning.

Weekend Forecast

After some scattered chances Saturday morning, the skies will gradually clear the deeper into the day we get. It may be almost dark before we see any sunshine though. Highs should still make it back to the mid to upper 60s though. Partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 30s take us through the overnight hours.

Easter Sunday looks nice for much of the day, but just like Friday, rain chances will return in the overnight hours. Highs will be cooler, only getting into the mid to upper 50s before dropping into the mid-40s overnight.

Extended Forecast

We start the new work and school week on a cooler note, with rain chances early before skies start to clear later in the day on Monday. Highs will be close to 60 with lows dropping close to 40.

Tuesday and Wednesday look dry with temperatures slowly trending upward. Highs will be in the upper 50s to around 60 on Tuesday and back into the upper 60s by Wednesday.

